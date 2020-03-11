Amber Alert issued for Fort Worth-area girl

RIVER OAKS, Texas (KCBD) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a Texas infant, who was last seen on Tuesday.
The River Oaks Police Department, northeast of Fort Worth, is asking for anyone with information on 3-month-old Mia Negrete.
Police are also searching for two women, 19-year-old Summer Davidson and 24-year-old Gemma Flores. Police say Davidson is on crutches.
Both women were last seen in a white Nissan sedan with Texas license plates.
The child is said to be in immediate or grave danger. Those with any information are asked to call 911 or River Oaks PD at 817-626-6770.
