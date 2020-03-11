Big 12 officials close basketball tournament to the public

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After the NCAA made the decision to allow only essential personnel and family members to March Madness games due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, officials with the Big 12 have announced the same rules apply to the Big 12 basketball tournament.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told reporters in a news conference Wednesday afternoon, “We are announcing today that beginning with tomorrow’s tournament games, we will allow limited access. What that means for our teams, they will have access to 125 tickets. They will be ticketed game by game and we will clear the venue after each game. Athletic Directors have decided the tickets will go to guests of student athletes and staff members and we do not plan to have fans, cheerleaders or dance teams as part of the group that’s in.”
The 2020 Big 12 tournament is at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Games begin on Wednesday, March 11, and go until Saturday, March 14.
The first game, Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State, is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. tonight. Also tonight, TCU and K-State will play at 8 p.m. Tonight’s games will run as normal. The announcement of the limited attendance will affect games Thursday through Saturday.
Texas vs. Texas Tech is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
There is no word on if or when refunds will be issued for the fans who purchased tickets to the games.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.