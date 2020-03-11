Big 12 officials close basketball tournament to the public

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told reporters in a news conference Wednesday afternoon, “We are announcing today that beginning with tomorrow’s tournament games, we will allow limited access. What that means for our teams, they will have access to 125 tickets. They will be ticketed game by game and we will clear the venue after each game. Athletic Directors have decided the tickets will go to guests of student athletes and staff members and we do not plan to have fans, cheerleaders or dance teams as part of the group that’s in.”