Chilly rain ahead, but first...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very mild weather returns today and tomorrow. Significant changes, however, will close out the week and kick off the weekend. Here's what I expect.
Patchy fog reported this morning in the southern viewing area southward into the Permian Basin. Drivers in these areas should anticipate the possibility of low visibility and rapidly varying visibility.
Smoke and flames may be sighted at the airport today. There is a multi-agency public safety training exercise underway. It is expected to end early this afternoon. By the way, this is not expected to affect flights.
Mostly cloudy skies today through tomorrow, but mild temperatures continue. Lows mostly in the 50s, some 40s in the northwest, and highs mostly in the 70s. Winds today mostly will be light, ranging from about 5 to 15 mph.
A slight chance of rain, in the form of spotty light showers, arrives late Thursday.
Rain is likely Friday through Friday night. I expect this to be widespread across the viewing area. Amounts near a quarter inch should be common. Many spots likely will have less, but others may receive more. A few spots may end up with an inch or so.
It will be chilly, even cold, along with the rain Friday and Friday night. High temperatures will drop 20 or more degrees between Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon.
Wintry showers may mix in Friday night into Saturday morning over the far northwestern KCBD viewing area as the precipitation winds down and temperatures drop. However, I don't expect any wintry accumulation on roads.
I’ll update this story and post a video which illustrates the weather story before 9 AM.
