City Council approves zoning compromise in second reading for Expo Center location

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a second reading and vote from Lubbock City Council, members have voted again for the proposed location of the future Lubbock County Expo Center.
In a 5-2 vote during Tuesday night’s meeting, council members agreed to a compromise from the original proposal, stemming from an ordinance proposed by District 3 councilman Jeff Griffith.
The current zoning classification for the area is “Residential one,” or R1, and the proposed rezoning classification would be an “Interstate Heavy Commercial," or IHC District.
The compromise would see only partial conversion of the land to a commercial zone, on the side of the property facing the North Loop 289 frontage road. The remainder of the property would remain residential.
Stay with KCBD for more as this story develops.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.