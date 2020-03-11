Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock will host a news conference to update citizens on the local response and preparations on the coronavirus.
- Residents will hear from the Lubbock city manager, the city’s director of public health and a doctor from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
- That will take place at 3 p.m. today. That will also stream live on www.KCBD.com.
- Read more here: Lubbock Health Department to hold news conference on Coronavirus
The Lubbock City Council has approved a zoning compromise for the new expo center.
- In a 5-2 vote during Tuesday night’s meeting, council members agreed to a compromise from the original proposal.
- Now, the property along North Loop 289 frontage road near University Avenue is commercial property and the rest is residential.
- Read more here: City Council approves zoning compromise in second reading for Expo Center location
Former vice president, Joe Biden, is a step closer to clinching the Democratic presidential nomination.
- Biden won Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi, last night and is projected to win Idaho.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Biden has another big primary night, wins 4 more states
An Amber Alert for a Fort Worth-area girl has been canceled.
- Police say 3-month-old Mia Negrete was abducted by two women Tuesday night.
- There is evidence the two women who abducted her do have a family relationship.
- Negrete is now safe.
- Read more here: Amber Alert canceled for Fort Worth-area girl
