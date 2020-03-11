Houston officials announce emergency health declaration, closes Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas (KCBD) - In the interest of public health, the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department have ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to close, according to Houston Rodeo officials. The grounds will close at 4 p.m. today. The Rodeo is complying with the City’s order.
Today, the Houston Health Department announced new recommendations to Houstonians aimed at reducing their risk of exposure to COVID-19. They also announced an emergency health declaration that will close the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and impact City of Houston events through the end of March.
There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city of Houston and city officials say the threat Houston remains low.
The rodeo was scheduled from March 3, 2020 through March 22, 2020.
“The Rodeo is deeply saddened; however, the safety and well-being of our guests and our community is our top priority. Out of precaution, the City has decided that this is the best course of action for our community,” said rodeo officials in a social media post.
Officials say a ticket refund process is still in the works and will be communicated once it is finalized.
The Houston Rodeo website posted a statement saying in part, “Having to close early is extremely difficult as guests, volunteers, exhibitors, rodeo athletes and entertainers look forward to the 20 days of the Rodeo each year. We look forward to the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to continue to promote agriculture, education, entertainment and Western heritage. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. Updates will be posted at rodeohouston.com/2020."
