I Beat Pete: Rattlesnake Relay Challenge

SWEETWATER, Texas (KCBD) - This week on I Beat Pete, we headed out to Sweetwater for a rattlesnake challenge.
The 62nd Annual Rattlesnake Roundup is this Friday through Sunday at the Nolan County Coliseum.
It’s the World’s largest Rattlesnake Roundup put on by the Sweetwater Jaycees.
For the challenge, we were timed moving six rattlesnakes from one pit to another.
We faced members of the Sweetwater baseball and softball teams.
