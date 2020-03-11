KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gilbert

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Gilbert, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Gilbert is an 11-month-old pit mix.
He is up-to-date on his vaccines and comes with a voucher for neutering.
Gilbert’s adoption fees for Wednesday, March 11, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
LAS will have half-price adoption every Friday throughout March.
