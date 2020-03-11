Lubbock Law Enforcement arrest Two Top 10 Wanted Gang Members

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) announced the arrest of two Top 10 Wanted Gang Members on Wednesday.
A release was sent by TAG saying on March 11, two separate operations resulted in the arrest of 30-year-old Walter Johnson and 28-year-old Zachary Jones (Lubbock County records also showed his name spelled ‘Zackary.’)
At around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson was arrested in the 3200 block of Avenue V. Johnson was featured on the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center Top 10 wanted list for an active felony arrest warrant for robbery.
Later on, at 4 p.m., Jones was arrested in the 2600 block of East Baylor. He made the TAG Top 10 Wanted list for Lubbock for an active felony arrest warrant for evading arrest in a motor vehicle.
The release states both Johnson and Jones were taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.
