Mizzou faces A&M in SEC 2nd round

STEPPING UP: Texas A&M's Josh Nebo has averaged 12.1 points and six rebounds while Savion Flagg has put up 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Tigers, Dru Smith has averaged 12.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Xavier Pinson has put up 11.1 points.DOMINANT DRU: D. Smith has connected on 29.4 percent of the 85 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over the last three games. He's also made 89.9 percent of his free throws this season.