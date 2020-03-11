Pay It Forward: Giving manager at Pizza Hut in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In this week’s Pay It Forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union stopped by Pizza Hut to surprise one of their managers for her heart of gold.
KK is a manager at The Pizza Hut on 50th And Elgin in Lubbock and was nominated by her coworker, Barbi Austin.
“Well, I nominated because here she is a shift employee and she’s always on time or early. She always thinks of their people," said Austin, "Our assistant manager has two little kids and avoid her paying childcare, she will come and get those kids watch them all day long while the mom works. She doesn’t ask for any money in return.”
Austin also says KK brings everyone treats on birthdays or holidays and does so out of her own pocket.
Vicki Love and Mike Arriaga with WesTex Federal Credit Union stopped by to surprise KK.
"She (Austin) referred to you as a true servant. And we base our credit union on paying it forward. And from what we understand from barbie is you have your own personal Pay It Forward all the time,” Love said.“So, guess what today is? Today is your special day, and we’re paying it forward to you.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
