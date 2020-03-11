President Trump endorses former Texas Tech coach Tommy Tuberville in AL Senate runoff race

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - President Donald Trump has announced his favor for former Texas Tech and Auburn football coach, Tommy Tuberville, in a tight Senate runoff race in Alabama.
President Trump posted the endorsement on Twitter Tuesday night:
The endorsement for Tuberville should come as no surprise, considering his opponent. Tuberville is currently leading polls in a runoff race with former Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who stepped down from his position after recusing himself from the Mueller investigation in November of 2018.
If he wins, Tuberville will go on to face Democrat incumbent Doug Jones.
Tuberville coached the football team at Auburn University from 1999 to 2008, and then worked as head football coach at Texas Tech University from 2010 to 2012.
