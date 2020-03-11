Traffic stop yields marijuana, MDMA, meth

LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A California woman remains in the Lamb County jail after a traffic stop in which law enforcement found she was traveling with marijuana, the psychoactive drug MDMA and methamphetamine.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the woman was pulled over around 3 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 288 on Highway 84 in Lamb County.
Officers said the woman, who was driving a white BMW, was traveling from California to Dallas and showed signs of criminal activity. Law enforcement then searched the car.
During the search they found 105 pounds of marijuana, about 474 grams of MDMA and about 23 grams of meth. The driver was arrested and taken to Lamb County.
There is no word on the bond amount. The identity of the driver was not released.
