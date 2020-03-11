Warm tomorrow, then wet and colder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Get ready for another drop-in temperatures, but not until Friday.
We have one more nice day of clouds mixed with sun and daytime temperatures over the area in the 70s and possibly some low 80s. The above normal range of temps will be the result of west to southwest winds, some sun and a lack of cold air at the surface.
That will change beginning tomorrow night as an upper level storm brings increasing rain chances and much colder temperatures. Some light rain may move into the South Plains late Thursday, but the best chances will be after midnight and will continue through Friday. In fact, rain chances will continue through early Saturday, but will exit during the day during the afternoon.
It appears that rainfall amounts will range from ¼” to ½” through the South Plains. Heavier rainfall may occur to the south and east of the region.
The rain chances will impact your spring break activities with rain remaining in my 7 day forecast next week.
As for temperatures, after taking a nose dive on Friday, it will warm beginning on Saturday and they will continue mild through the middle of next week.
Keep the rain jackets and umbrellas handy beginning late tomorrow night through next Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.