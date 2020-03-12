Covenant Hospital answers frequently asked questions on COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Hospital has released a list of information with the goal of answering questions or concerns you may have about COVID-19.
AS OF MARCH 12, 2020 (4:00 pm)
1) There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any Covenant Health hospital, urgent care center, clinic, etc. Currently, we have not had to send off any tests to the health department because no patients have met criteria for COVID-19 testing as determined by the CDC.
2) Hospital labs cannot test for COVID-19.
3) All testing for COVID-19 must be approved through the health department. No hospital, clinic, or doctor’s office in Lubbock or our region can test for COVID-19. If a medical provider suspects a patient has COVID-19, the provider will have to call the health department and get approval to send in a sample to be tested.
4) You can only be tested for COVID-19 if you meet certain criteria, as determined by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) -High fever -Respiratory issues (i.e. shortness of breath) -Travel history (or contact with someone who has traveled to highly infected area) Although testing capacity is expanding, there are not enough tests available to screen everyone. Tests need to be used for those who meet all criteria.
5) There are other illnesses going around that present symptoms similar to COVID-19. Other viral infections, such as a cold or the flu, have symptoms similar to COVID-19. Those symptoms include cough, runny nose, and sore throat.
6) If you have traveled and have symptoms associated with COVID-19 (high fever and respiratory issues) call the health department-DO NOT GO TO THE DOCTOR. If a patient does have COVID-19, we want to limit their contact with the community. If someone suspects they have COVID-19, they should call the health department where they will be guided through the appropriate steps.
7) The public can help by being vigilant, educated, and calm. Get information from approved sources such as the CDC, local health department, and hospital websites. Follow precautions such as good hand washing and avoiding travel to identified hot spots. Finally, stay calm. Local health care providers are prepared to handle patients should they present with COVID-19.
