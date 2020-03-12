Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

1 in custody after South Lubbock shooting, Levelland restaurant owner arrested on arson charge, Tech begins NCAA Tournament with no fans

By Michael Cantu | March 12, 2020 at 6:10 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 6:27 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, one person is dead after a shooting in a neighborhood around the 700 block of 79th Street.

Levelland police say the owner of the West Texas Grill, in Levelland, is in police custody for starting a fire at his own restuaruant.

The NCAA is limiting access to all sporting events, including the Big 12 tournament.

Two more United States troops have been killed in Iraq.

