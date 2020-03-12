Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one person is dead after a shooting in a neighborhood around the 700 block of 79th Street.
- Police were called to the area just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
- One person is in custody at the moment. The identities of both people have not been released.
Levelland police say the owner of the West Texas Grill, in Levelland, is in police custody for starting a fire at his own restuaruant.
- Chandler McKay, a 20-year-old, admitted he and another man started the fire, according to police.
- The other suspect, not named, is in a hospital in Lubbock.
The NCAA is limiting access to all sporting events, including the Big 12 tournament.
- Each team will get 125 tickets, primarily for staff and family members.
- The Texas Tech men’s basketball team plays at 11:30 a.m. in Kansas City. The women’s team will play at 8:30 p.m.
Two more United States troops have been killed in Iraq.
- The U.S. military says the two troops, along with one service member from Britain, died after a rocket attack.
- Twelve others were also injured. There’s no word on the severity of their injuries.
