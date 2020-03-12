KCBD to livestream weekly City of Lubbock health department updates

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD NewsChannel 11 will livestream the City of Lubbock Health Department’s weekly update on Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The health department, along with community partners, continue to monitor the situation in Lubbock. They are also working on proactive preparations regarding the virus.
The weekly news conferences will be held every Monday until further notice. They will be livestreamed on KCBD.com and on the KCBD Facebook page at 3 p.m.
Speakers will include City Management, Director of Public Health Katherine Wells and Public Health Authority Dr. Ronald Cook.
