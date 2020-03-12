KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buddy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Buddy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Buddy is a 1.5-year-old dalmation-pit mix who came into LAS earlier in March as a stray.
He may need a patient family that respects his boundaries. He is a very selective dog who does not get along well with some others.
Buddy’s adoption fees for Thursday, March 12, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
LAS will have half-price adoption every Friday throughout March.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gilbert
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.