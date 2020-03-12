Lady Chaps: South Central Regional portion of championship tournament to be played, but closed to public

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian University Athletics officials have announced the 2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball South Central Region Championship will be played inside the Rip Griffin Center, but access for the public will be restricted.
The Lubbock Christian Chaparrals announced on Twitter that advance ticket purchases by credit card can be refunded and cash purchase refunds can be made Thursday after 11 a.m. at the Rip Griffin Center.
