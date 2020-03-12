Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

DRUG CARTEL RAIDS
AP Exclusive: Inside massive DEA raid targeting drug cartel
CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Federal agents fanned out across the United States in early morning raids Wednesday aimed at dismantling the upper echelon of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG. More than 650 people have been arrested, more than 15,000 kilos of meth has been seized and nearly $20 million has been taken by authorities. For the U.S, combating Mexico’s fastest-growing and most violent gang is a top priority. Law enforcement officials believe the gang has drug distribution hubs in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta. And it's believed to have a presence in 24 of Mexico’s 32 states.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOUSTON RODEO
Houston Livestock and Rodeo will be shut down
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, will be canceled about halfway through its run as a precaution against the new coronavirus, city and county officials said Wednesday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said they would be issuing emergency health declarations to slow the spread of COVID-19. Rodeo organizers said the event grounds will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday and that they are working on a ticket refund process.
AP-US-NCAA-LAWSUIT
3 former track athletes suing NCAA, coach over alleged abuse
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Three former student-athletes who say they were sexually abused by a track coach are suing the NCAA, its board of governors and a coach. They allege the NCAA didn't do enough to protect its athletes. Erin Aldrich, Londa Bevins and Jessica Johnson are seeking class action status for the federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in California. The women say they were sexually abused by John Rembao while he worked at Texas and Arizona. They want the suit to include any NCAA student-athlete at any member school since 1992 who say they were put at risk by the inaction of the NCAA.
AP-US-FAA-CHARTER-FLIGHTS
FAA grounds operator that ran flights for pro sports teams
DALLAS (AP) — Federal officials have grounded a charter operator that ran flights for pro sports teams. The agency says the company and its pilots weren’t authorized to operate the flights. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it issued an emergency order revoking the operating certificate of Paradigm Air Operators. The FAA says the company conducted at least 34 unauthorized flights from 2013 to 2018 for customers including the Texas Rangers, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Cleveland Indians and the Oakland Athletics baseball teams and the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs hockey teams. The FAA says pilots didn’t meet standards for crews operating flights that are advertised or otherwise promoted to customers.
ELECTION 2020-TEXAS-UNCOUNTED BALLOTS
Local races not affected after Dallas County primary recount
AUSTIN (AP) — Dallas County completed the recount of missing ballots from last week's primary and the results showed local races were not affected. The 9,149 missing ballots were counted Wednesday morning from 44 machines not previously counted. The Dallas Morning News reported the recount showed an increase of 6,818 votes for the Democratic Primary and 2,331 for the Republican Primary. Dallas County Election Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole requested the recount when she noticed a difference in numbers between the number of voters signed in and the number of ballots received. The new results will be available on the county website.
IMMIGRATION COURT-CHILDREN
More children face immigration judges through video screens
ATLANTA (AP) — Technical difficulties caused delays and snarled the beginning of the Trump administration's expansion of video courts to process the immigration claims of children in U.S. government custody. The U.S. this week started having immigrant children held in Houston appear before a judge based in Atlanta, in what advocates say is a pilot that could portend a nationwide expansion of video hearings for kids. While the government would not confirm its plans, advocates warned of a greater burden being placed on detained immigrant children, many of whom are not yet teenagers and don’t have guaranteed access to an attorney.
HARRIS COUNTY-DEATH PENALTY
Houston man sentenced to death for murdering 2 women
HOUSTON (AP) — A jury handed the death penalty verdict to a Houston man convicted of capital murder for killing two people 10 years ago. A Harris County jury deliberated for less than five hours Tuesday before deciding that Lucky Ward should be handed a death penalty, not life in prison without parole, for strangling a transgender woman, Charlie Rodriguez, and a homeless woman, Reita Long, in 2010. The Houston Chronicle reports the jury last week convicted Ward of murder, and on Tuesday, it agreed with prosecutors on that Ward continues to be a threat to society. Texas law allows death sentences to be appealed automatically.
AP-US-KEYSTONE-XL
Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Canadian company says it has started preliminary work along the proposed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to the U.S. as opponents wait for a judge to rule on their request to block the project. TC Energy spokeswoman Sara Rabern said Wednesday the Calgary-based company was moving equipment this week and will begin mowing and felling trees along the pipeline's 1,200-mile route within the next week or so. The company anticipates starting construction at a northern Montana border crossing next month. Environmental groups in January asked U.S. District Judge Brian Morris to block all work while a challenge to the project's permit is pending.
ALEX JONES-ARREST
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Kristen Dark, a spokeswoman for the Travis County Sheriff's office, said Tuesday that the Infowars founder was booked into an Austin jail shortly after midnight and released on bond a few hours later. Jones is being sued in Austin over claims that the Infowars host used his show to promote falsehoods that 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax. An attorney for Jones didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
FATAL SHOOTING-TEXAS HOTEL
Man, woman, 2 children found shot dead at Dallas hotel
DALLAS (AP) — A man, a woman and two children have been found shot dead in a hotel room in far north Dallas. Police Chief U. Reneé Hall said at a news conference, that officers were called to the Staybridge Suites on Dallas North Tollway shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday and found the four dead of obvious gunshot wounds. The hotel management said the four had been guests for about a week, but their stay was to expire Tuesday. Hall said that when managers attempted to enter the room, they heard a gunshot ring out. She said murder-suicide is suspected.