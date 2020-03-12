Lubbock ISD, Frenship, Lubbock Cooper meet to discuss COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After Superintendents from local area schools met together, a decision was made to not cancel classes.
Classes will resume after Spring Break, March 23.
This release was sent as a joint statement from Lubbock, Frenship and Lubbock Cooper ISD:
Joint statement from Frenship ISD, Lubbock ISD and Lubbock-Cooper ISD regarding COVID-19
The top priority of Frenship ISD, Lubbock ISD, and Lubbock-Cooper ISD is providing a safe environment for our students, staff, and families. We understand there are health concerns over the recent outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus called COVID-19.
The Lubbock County districts are closely monitoring the situation and tracking information provided by local, state and national healthcare providers. Administrators are also in daily contact with community partners and state and national healthcare agencies.
Currently, there is no indication of an immediate threat to the Lubbock community. The City of Lubbock Health Department is responsible for verifying any confirmed cases.
No classes have been cancelled in the three districts. Classes will resume on March 23 after spring break unless otherwise mandated by the Texas Education Agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), or Texas Commissioner of Education. These decisions are based on emphasizing facts over
fear and relying on credible sources for information.
While facilities are not being used during spring break, the three districts will heighten the level of cleaning at all campuses in preparation for the return of students and staff on March 23. We encourage families planning on traveling during the break to visit the CDC website for important information on traveling domestically and internationally.
You’ll find the latest information, updates and resources on the district websites:
Thank you for the support of our three districts. We are committed to maintaining the safety and health of our students and staff.
Schools around the country have been sent a guide from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says districts should be prepared for the possibility of a positive case of COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus.
The CDC recommends districts set up emergency operations plans. It also says districts should implement information-sharing systems with community partners.
The main point of emphasis the CDC wants to be communicated throughout districts and cities is the need for cleanliness. Frequently washing ones hands, and covering coughs a sneezes is the best prevention to the spread of any virus.
Texas Tech has already put a plan in place to cancel its classes. Following spring break, there will be no classes on the Tech campus.
After that, the university will only have its classes online until further notice.
A full list of recommendations from the CDC can be found here: Interim Guidance for Administrators of US Childcare Programs and K-12 Schools
