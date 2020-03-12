Mild afternoon, then rain and storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One more day of seasonably mild weather, then significant changes. Those changes begin tonight, and may include thunderstorms as well as rain showers. In fact, our Extended Forecast is unusual in the number of days with measurable precipitation possible.
Today mostly cloudy skies but with another seasonably warm afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-70s to low 80s in the KCBD viewing area. Lubbock's March 12 average high is 66°F. The City's record for the date is 94° (in 1989).
Sprinkles may fall from today and tomorrow's cloud cover, but I expect at most trace amounts. There will be a slight breeze, ranging from about 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight our chance of rain, and possibly thunderstorms, will be on the increase. Coverage will be spotty. Some locations will miss out, but a few may receive more than a half inch.
Rain and isolated thunderstorms are likely, off and on, Friday through Friday night. I expect rainfall to be widespread across the viewing area. Amounts near a quarter inch should be common. Many spots likely will have less, but others may receive more. A few spots may end up with an inch or so.
Rain and thunderstorms are likely, off and on, Sunday. And Monday. And Tuesday. And Wednesday.
Between now and the end of Wednesday, much of the viewing area may receive at least an inch of rain. Some spots may receive more than three inches! Based on this morning's data, the lower amounts are most likely to the west of Lubbock, the greater amounts to the east.
Our latest RainCast will be included in today’s video. I'll work on that once Daybreak Today and our breaks during The Today Show are complete. It should be posted here on our Weather Page before 9 AM.
Also based on this morning’s data, there is little potential for wintry showers. If that changes, it will most likely involve the northwestern viewing area. Watch for updates.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.