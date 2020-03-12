Owner of Levelland restaurant arrested after Wednesday morning fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Police have confirmed the arrest of a local business owner in connection to a restaurant fire early Wednesday morning.
Chandler McKay, 20, was identified as the owner of West Texas Grill in Levelland. His arrest is the result of an investigation following discrepancies found on the scene by Levelland authorities.
Police say a Levelland officer spotted the fire and called the Levelland Fire Department and EMS to respond. After noticing signs that someone had been near the building at the time of the fire, police were notified of a patient with severe burns. He told authorities he and his business partner had been near the building when the fire started.
He was transported to UMC in Lubbock. He has not been identified, at this time.
Police say they were led to believe the fire started after a fumbled robbery attempt, but when they found the business partner, McKay, he told Police that he and his partner started the fire. McKay was transported to the Hockley County Jail on a charge of arson causing bodily injury.
Levelland police say the Fire Marshals for Levelland and the State are involved with this ongoing investigation.
