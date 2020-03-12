1 person killed, 1 in custody after South Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police responded to a shooting near 79th Street and Interstate 27 where Police say one person was killed, and another is in custody.
Police say the shots fired call came in at 10:37 p.m. First reports indicated one person on scene was found with serious injuries.
Lubbock Police posted an update late Wednesday night saying one person on scene was deceased, and one person was taken into custody.
Identities have not been confirmed from Lubbock Police at this time.
