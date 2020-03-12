LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Strong to marginally severe storms may return to portions of the South Plains Friday evening. Another storm system moving through the southwest U.S. will increase rain chances tonight through early Saturday.
Rain will increase in coverage overnight and be scattered on Friday. By evening as the upper level system approaches a line of scattered storms, possibly some isolated strong to severe will move through the region. At this time the best potential for severe will be in the southern South Plains. Near 1” size hail, winds near 60 mph and heavy rain will occur with isolated storms over the area tonight into early Saturday morning.
Much colder air should limit severe storms and coverage Friday and Friday night. A strong cold front will knock temperatures back to the 50s to near 60 throughout the region. Therefore, the best chance of strong storms will be along the frontal boundary, which is expected to be in the southern areas, or possibly farther south.
Rain could return Sunday and it will again be chilly on the South Plains as colder air returns and highs will again be in the 50s.
Spring-break week will see a chance of rain daily and highs in the 60s
