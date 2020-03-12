UIL limits state basketball tournament attendance

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - The number of fans allowed to attend the state basketball games in San Antonio will be limited.
The University Interscholastic League sent out a notice Thursday morning and said it is doing this because of concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
Nazareth and Jayton are the only two area teams playing in the state tournament. Nazareth plays at 8:30 a.m. against La Rue La Poyner and Jayton plays at 10 a.m. against Slidell.
UIL is actively working with staff from the Alamodome in San Antonio to take the proper sanitization measures. Anti-bacterial sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the tournament area, Alamodome staff will clean and sanitize areas before and during the tournament in locker rooms and high-traffic places, and seats will be wiped down during sessions.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes and patrons is our number one priority,” Charles Breithaupt, UIL’s exeuctive director, said in an official statement. “While we are saddened to limit the fans that can be inside the arena supporting their teams, it is crucial we take every possible precaution to keep participants safe.”
The changes are as follows:
Thursday, March 12:
Normal schedule and entry for pre-purchased ticket holders with no additional tickets sold except for a limited number of championship game tickets for the winning teams on-site at the box office immediately following the semifinal games. Championship game tickets will be limited to 500 per school.
Friday, March 13:
Normal schedule and entry for pre-purchased ticket holders with no additional tickets sold except for a limited number of championship game tickets for the winning teams on-site at the box office immediately following the semifinal games. Championship game tickets will be limited to 500 per school.
Saturday, March 14:
Each school will be allotted 500 tickets to be sold following semifinal games and until the limit is reached. All-Tournament tickets will no longer be accepted on Saturday. Previously scheduled honor team presentations will no longer take place.
