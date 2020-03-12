Wayland to transition to online classes

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Wayland Baptist University has announced it will transition to online classes until April 6.
The university did not detail the plan but said more information is forthcoming. Wayland says this is as a precaution to fight against COVID-19.
No Wayland students on any of its campuses have been tested positive for the virus.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has also announced it has cancelled its basketball and wrestling events. Wayland’s men’s and women’s basketball national championships were scheduled to take place through the NAIA.
Now those events, along with the university’s women’s wrestling invitational, have been cancelled.
Wayland’s actions are similar to those implemented by Texas Tech in Lubbock. However, Tech will cancel its classes after spring break, then go to an online format, starting March 30.
