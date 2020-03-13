All Big 12 team activities suspended until March 29; TTU issuing baseball, softball refunds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Big 12 has suspended all organized team activities, including team and individual practices and meetings until March 29, and all conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled through the end of the academic year.
A statement was posted by The Big 12 Friday. The suspension of activities will be re-evaluated on March 29.
From the Big 12:
“Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19 the Big 12 Conference announces that all organized team activities whether organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time. In addition, all conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.”
Texas Tech released this statement on Friday night:
Texas Tech will begin issuing refunds for all baseball and softball tickets next week
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced Friday evening that all winter and spring sport seasons have been canceled out of concern for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Texas Tech Athletics values the support our student-athletes and coaches receive at each and every home event from our avid fans and supporters. This decision was made Friday afternoon in a call between the Big 12 and its athletics directors.
“The safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, fans and staff will always be our top priority,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “This is an unprecedented situation we are facing as a nation. Athletics brings so many of us together and there is no better fan base than here at Texas Tech. We’re disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches and fans, but we understand the magnitude of this outbreak and its impact on society as a whole.”
In light of the Big 12’s announcement, Texas Tech will refund all baseball and softball single-game tickets purchased for any upcoming events. Additionally, Texas Tech will also issue pro-rated refunds for all baseball season tickets and annual seat contributions.
Annual seat contributions can be refunded or donated to the Red Raider Club Excellence Fund to support Texas Tech student-athletes. Every season ticket holder will be contacted next week to discuss refund and donation options.
For additional information, continue to login to TexasTech.com and follow each of Texas Tech’s social media accounts.
