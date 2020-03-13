Brownfield to limit hospital access

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Brownfield Regional Medical Center is limiting access to the hospital through two areas, and those who enter the building will be screened and asked questions.
The decision to do so was announced by hospital staff on Friday. This stemmed from concerns over the spread of COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus.
The two points of access are its emergency room waiting room entrance and its clinic entrance. The hospital was also recommended to limit access to hospital and clinic patients only.
The hospital asks patients not to be alarmed by the safety precautions. That notification can be found on the hospital’s website here.
