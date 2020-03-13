Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Lubbock-area schools go on as plan, NCAA cancels winter and spring sports, Austin reports first cases of coronavirus

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | March 13, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT - Updated March 13 at 6:24 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock ISD, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper have no plans to cancel classes amid worries over coronavirus.

Texas Tech and South Plains College will cancel classes after spring break and move them online.

  • Wayland Baptist University is also moving classes online for two weeks, starting Monday.
  • Lubbock Christian University will resume classes the Wednesday after spring break.
  • Those stories can be found in the Local section of the KCBD NewsChannel 11 website.

The Big 12 canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of the threat of coronavirus.

The Austin Health Department says the city now has its first 2 presumptively positive cases of coronavirus.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.