Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock ISD, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper have no plans to cancel classes amid worries over coronavirus.
- All campuses will be cleaned throughout spring break.
- Plainview and New Deal have already cancelled classes.
- Read more about the three school’s decision here: Lubbock ISD, Frenship, Lubbock Cooper meet to discuss COVID-19
Texas Tech and South Plains College will cancel classes after spring break and move them online.
- Wayland Baptist University is also moving classes online for two weeks, starting Monday.
- Lubbock Christian University will resume classes the Wednesday after spring break.
The Big 12 canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of the threat of coronavirus.
- That tournament was supposed to take place in Kansas City, where the city’s mayor declared a state of emergency of Thursday.
- This move came before the NCAA announced it is cancelling all remaining winter and spring championships.
- Read more here: NCAA cancels men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fears
The Austin Health Department says the city now has its first 2 presumptively positive cases of coronavirus.
- The city says this was not believed to be community spread.
- Dallas County is also under a state of emergency because of a spike in cases.
- Read that story here: Austin school district closes campuses, offices Friday amid coronavirus threat
