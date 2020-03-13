Dense Fog Advisory in effect through Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for the immediate Lubbock area until 7:00 a.m. Saturday.
Areas of dense fog may create low visibility across the South Plains.
Use low beams while traveling and slow down in areas where low visibility is observed.
Cloudy skies continue across the area with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this evening and overnight tonight.
Low temperatures will hold in the 40’s across the South Plains overnight tonight.
Rain chances diminish Saturday morning as a low pressure system exits the region.
We will eventually warm to near 70 degrees Saturday afternoon.
Rain chances return Sunday and Monday with our next storm system.
There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday of next week.
