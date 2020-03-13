Healthwise: Your Questions About Coronavirus Answered

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coronavirus awareness has exploded. It is what everyone is talking about.
So today, we invited the two leading infectious disease specialists in this region into our studio to answer your questions about coronavirus.
Dr. Steven Berk is also the Dean of the Texas Tech School of Medicine.
Dr. Richard Lampe is Chairman of Pediatrics.
Our first question from you: Is the coronavirus more dangerous than the flu?
Dr. Berk says, “It’s probably a little bit more dangerous than the flu overall with respect to mortality. But the mortality in coronavirus is only 1 percent and the 1 percent is elderly patients, 70, 80 years old with underlying disease."
Dr. Berk specializes in Geriatrics.
Dr. Lampe, a pediatrician, says unlike the flu, it appears children are not as threatened.
He explains, “With coronavirus, as we’re learning right now, it only affects the older, not so much the younger, which makes me very happy.”
Another question: How many people have been tested in Lubbock?
Dr. Lampe says, “On March the 12th, today, we’ve done 11 to 12 tests in Lubbock. All are negative.”
Dr. Berk adds, “The health department is making those screening decisions now. They’ll look at the symptoms, fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, and they’ll look at the travel history to decide if someone needs a test or not.”
Another question you’ve asked us: If I think I have symptoms, what where do I go?
Dr. Berk says, “You call your family doctor. It actually is very important to call ahead because we want to catch it as you come into the clinic before you’re even in the waiting room.”
Both doctors agree that prevention is the answer.
Dr. Berk says, “If you do have virus on your hands, if you wash your hands effectively or you use a hand sanitizer, those viruses are going to dissolve.”
So that’s number one on prevention list:
Wash your hands or use a sanitizer.
Also on the list, avoid touching your face unless you use a tissue.
Don’t shake hands. Try the elbow bump instead.
And avoid large crowds.
Dr. Lampe says “Flu is seasonal perhaps because in wintertime, people closer together with less social distancing. So, if we maintain social distance, it may be less in the summer.”
And both doctors say be patient because this too will pass.
Dr. Berk says, “Any pandemic burns itself out eventually. When we avoid crowds and avoid some of the things people want to do, this is just a temporary thing.”
Check out the full interview for many more questions about coronavirus answered by these health experts.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.