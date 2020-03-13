How to request COVID-19 testing in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock health officials are answering one of the biggest questions on everyone’s mind. How can I get tested for COVID-19?
Doctors have to follow the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control before even requesting a test for a patient. That process starts with a lot of questions broken down into three categories; identifying signs and symptoms, understanding a patient’s recent travel history and who they’ve come into contact with. Then, based on the answers, after ruling out other types of illnesses, it is up to the doctor to decide if the patient should be tested.
“The test kit isn’t something you can purchase at the pharmacy counter or at the grocery store. Just being sick doesn’t mean you have COVID-19," said Katherine Wells, Director of Lubbock’s Public Health Department.
Wells says that in addition to eliminating other illnesses, doctors will take into consideration if and where a patient has traveled to and who they’ve come into contact with.
If the physician decides a test is necessary, he or she will call the public health department, which will then review the testing criteria before submitting the request to the CDC. However, just because the request is submitted does not mean it will be approved and a test will be granted. But, Wells is asking the public not to worry. She says they believe in advocating for physicians should the situation warrant another request.
“If they think there’s a reason to test, we’re going to go ahead and push with the state to get the testing,” Wells said. She added that the public health department is working closely with both Covenant and UMC.
In fact, UMC is working to triage those who are concerned they may have the virus by bringing in a temporary fever and respiratory clinic. Officials with UMC say supplies for the triage unit will arrive Tuesday and they should be up and running by later next week, for those who are concerned they have the virus.
UMC is asking patients to first use their virtual care service, MyTeamCareNow app to see a doctor. If the doctor decides the patient needs to come to the clinic, UMC asks that they go to parking lot A-2 where the clinic will be, next to the emergency room.
“It will be very similar to a portable building at a school I think a lot of us are familiar with. Somewhere around four rooms, four, five, six rooms inside will be staffed by physicians and nursing staff,” said Eric Finley, Marketing Director for UMC.
Finley added that once the patient has been evaluated in the clinic, staff will then determine if a request for a COVID-19 test should be sent to the health department.
Both Wells and Finley say the resounding message they want the public to understand is that this preparation is nothing to panic over, and if anyone feels sick, then they should stay home.
For the most accurate and up to date information, officials are asking the public to visit the CDC’s website here: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019
