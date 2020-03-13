KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Parker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Parker, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Parker is a brown and white pit-shepherd mix.
He is neutered and up-to-date on his shots.
Parker’s adoption fees for Friday, March 13, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
LAS will have half-price adoption every Friday throughout March.
