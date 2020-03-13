KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Parker

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Parker
By Michael Cantu | March 13, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT - Updated March 13 at 7:45 AM
Parker, KCBD's Pet of the Day for March 13.
Parker, KCBD's Pet of the Day for March 13. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Parker, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Parker is a brown and white pit-shepherd mix.

He is neutered and up-to-date on his shots.

Parker’s adoption fees for Friday, March 13, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

LAS will have half-price adoption every Friday throughout March.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buddy

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.