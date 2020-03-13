Lubbock County approves local emergency declaration for seven days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County judge Curtis Parrish has released a statement from Lubbock County on the Coronavirus spread, saying officials are monitoring the situation and, following the declarations by President Donald Trump and Governor Greg Abbott, the Lubbock County commissioners have decided to approve a local emergency declaration.
The statement says this designation will allow local courts to modify their dockets and allow Lubbock County to apply for reimbursement from the Federal government for money spent on response. The judge says the declaration will not last more than seven days.
Judge Parrish says the County will monitor the situation and “let very capable health professionals drive our public health decisions.”
The judge asks all citizens to continue to use common sense precautions including washing your hands, clean and disinfect commonly used areas, and stay home if you are sick.
You can read a full copy of the statement from Lubbock County below:
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.