Lubbock County Courts release changes to court schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Courts are taking precautions in response to Coronavirus concerns by adjusting their court schedule.
The Lubbock County Administrative Office of the Courts say these schedule changes are in line with the State Office of Court Administrations current guidelines on Court procedures for COVID-19.
The release states all child support cases are cancelled through March 31, saying if you have a child support case within that time frame, you need to call the Attorney General’s Office (800) 252-8014.
Jury trials scheduled through Friday, April 3, are cancelled and will be rescheduled and prioritized by the presiding judge of the court where the case is filed. The courts will revisit suspensions of trials at a Board of Judges meeting on April 3.
You can find a full copy of the release below:
