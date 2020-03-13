Lubbock ISD assigning laptops for students in case post-Spring Break plan changes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is taking precautionary steps for students in case the current post-Spring Break plan changes, by sending students home with Chromebooks.
With concerns for the spread of the novel Coronavirus, Lubbock ISD, with Frenship and Lubbock Cooper ISD, announced they would be monitoring conditions closely, but classes will resume as scheduled after Spring Break on March 23.
If they decide different action needs to be taken, students will be provided a Chromebook and charging cord inside a protective case. LISD states all equipment must be returned in the same condition it was issued in.
LISD says students are expected to show the same level of care and responsibility for their Chromebook at home as they do in school. They want to remind students to never share their password and the school district will be monitoring students’ use of the Chromebook, regardless of where it’s being used.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.