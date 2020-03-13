Lubbock sports fans react to Big 12 tournament cancellation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The NCAA canceled men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments due to the Coronavirus outbreak and now fans at Lubbock hot spot, Nick’s Sports Grill and Lounge, have mixed feelings about the ordeal.
“It’s definitely going to be a little slower than last year, I can tell you that,” said Nick Muscari, the owner of the restaurant and bar.” “Today, we would of had a really good lunch crowd watching Tech and Texas play. That’s always a big game and big rivalry, seeing if they won.”
He says he didn’t think so many tournaments would be cancelled. Some of his frequent customers called all of the announcements shocking.
“We don’t know what to do at this point. Everyone is disappointed. it’s that time of the year, so March Madness is kicking on and now what do we do with our brackets? Nobody knows. It’s sad,” said Gary Garza. “Everyone has to be an optimist and be positive about it and be safe.”
Another customer, Jerry McNeil, believes the cancellations are going too far.
“They’re cancelling one thing after another. It’s kind of like a snowball effect,” said McNeil. “ I can’t imagine what it’s like for the players and the sports and the hotels and all of the income, just the money that’s involved. It’s going to affect the economy.”
Nick says his Sports Grill and Lounge will be hosting more trivia nights and St. Patrick’s Day events to keep up the crowds that would have gone for sports.
