Meals on Wheels taking Coronavirus precautions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The CDC says the elderly and ill should take extra precautions against the Coronavirus, but what if they rely on others for the basics of life?
Lubbock Meals on Wheels says it plans to continue to deliver meals to its clients, but they have contingency plans if they're unable to, like sending out multiple meals at once to reduce deliveries.
Rissa Shaw with KWTX in Waco reports on how one organization is dealing with the threat.
Meals on Wheels Waco is preparing shelf-stable packages to feed elderly clients in need in case the coronavirus situation becomes severe enough to cause its kitchen to shutdown.
“We realize it’s a problem and we want to stay open,” said Debbie King, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Waco. “There’s a lot of reasons for us to keep doing this and for all of us to stay as healthy as possible so we can do that.”
King says they've been keeping an extra close eye on the coronavirus pandemic due to their elderly clientele.
"We really want to make sure that we get our seniors fed that are home-bound," said King.
The non-profit delivers one hot meal every day to more than 750 elderly clients in McLennan, Hill and Falls counties.
"We want to make sure that they get their food, but we also want to be careful about it," said King. "We want to make sure our staff is well, that our volunteers are well, and that we follow all the procedures that the McLennan County Health Department and the CDC are sharing with us so that we use caution to not spread the disease."
According to the World Health Organization, people over the age of 60 are at a higher risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19 and people over 80 have the highest death rate; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say those with the greatest risk should take extra precautions.
Even though there hasn't been a case of coronavirus any of the areas they serve, King says they're still taking precautionary measures.
"Everyone that walks in the building to cook food here and handle food is being overseen, they're verifying that they're well, they're healthy," said King. "We're making sure that we have hand sanitizer and we're all washing our hands constantly all day."
MOWW shared their prevention and response plans publicly Thursday which included the preparation of non-perishable boxed meals to deliver to clients if the situation went south.
"If for some reason we feel we need to shutdown, we are working to get supplies so we can do what's called a shelf-stable meal--meals that are already ready-to-eat that we don't have to cook and use a huge staff to prepare," said King.
On Thursday, they already had two days worth of shelf-stable meals packed and ready to go, but they want to have more prepared, just in case.
"We are going to need some extra funds because these shelf-stable meals do cost more," said King.
Besides making sure their elderly clients don't go hungry, King said it was important to keep MOWW running because in some cases the interaction with the volunteer will be the only contact they have all day.
"We really want to serve them those five hot meals every week, and we want to see their faces and make sure they're okay, too," said King. "Sometimes we even find that they're on their floor and we need to get emergency help for them."
Because many of the clients build relationships with the volunteers, to further protect against the virus, King says they’re asking clients to not expect hugs, handshakes or even long conversations from volunteers during meal drop-off.
