New Mexico public schools K-12 will close for three weeks, Gov. Grisham says

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham, with the New Mexico Public Education Department and the New Mexico Department of Health, have announced that New Mexico K-12 public schools will close for three weeks beginning Monday, March 16, in response to coronavirus concerns.
A news release from Gov. Grisham states as of Thursday evening, New Mexico had six presumptive positive tests for COVID-19.
The State Cabinet secretaries say they are in the process of developing telework policies so State government services can stay in place.
“This is a proactive measure to limit the potential community spread of COVID-19,” said Education Secretary Ryan Stewart. “We have seen other states take this measure after they have experienced community spread of this virus. New Mexico is going to be proactive and do everything we can to prevent the potential spread of the virus. I have been in communication with all of our superintendents about this proactive step, and we are all going to work together to address this public health challenge.”
“We are advising the public of this forthcoming announcement tonight so that parents and students can prepare for this upcoming change and begin to make arrangements,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “We will be informing the public of additional measures that the state will be taking to ease the burden on families and educators and ensure that children continue to be fed and cared for.”
