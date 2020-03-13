PGA Tour: All tour events, remainder of THE PLAYERS Championship cancelled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Professional Golfer’s Association has announced they will cancel all PGA Tour events, including the rest of THE PLAYERS Championship, out of concern for COVID-19 spread.
The PGA posted a statement to their website on Thursday, saying all events across all tours have been canceled through the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio in April.
The statement was shared to the PGA Tour social media:
The statement says additional information will be coming. Stay with KCBD for updates as they become available.
