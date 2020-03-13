Texas Tech asking for help bringing 100+ study-abroad students home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is asking for help from Red Raiders and Red Raider fans to help get study-abroad students home, out of concern for the COVID-19 outbreak.
University President Lawrence Schovanec and chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell sent out a letter, saying the University is working to raise $400,000 to cover travel for the students. More than 100 Red Raiders are currently studying abroad.
You can donate to the effort by following this link.
Read a full copy of the letter here:
We are always humbled to see the many ways that Red Raiders take care of each other. During this unique time, we have been touched by the many alumni and friends who have reached out to ask how they can support our students.
The safety of our students is always our top priority. Right now, Texas Tech University has more than 100 students studying abroad. The majority of these students are in countries affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
We have been monitoring these students and their situation closely over the past weeks, and now we need to bring these students home so they can begin the re-entry process and be reunited with their families.
To help these students, we have established a fund with a goal to raise $400,000, which we estimate will cover international travel costs. Any extra funds will be used to support students across the Texas Tech University System as other needs arise related to the Coronavirus.
The power of family is something that unites all of us as Red Raiders. Both of us – together with our wives, Patty and Janet – have children, and this situation touches us deeply. Please consider joining us today in supporting this effort to begin the process of reuniting these families.The generosity of the Red Raider family is one of our greatest strengths. Thank you for giving to support our students and encouraging others to give.
With gratitude,
Lawrence Schovanec
President
Texas Tech University
Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D.
Chancellor
Texas Tech University System
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.