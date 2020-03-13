Today’s severe weather risk

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain and isolated thunderstorms are likely through mid-morning, then possible through the day. Rain is expected to increase late today, likely this evening. Some strong storms are likely and a few may become marginally severe. Large hail will be the main threat.
While coverage at any given time will be spotty, I expect rainfall to be widespread across the viewing area over the next 12 to 18 hours. Additional amounts near a quarter inch should be common. However, with the thunderstorms I've mentioned, isolated amounts greater than an inch will be possible.
Later this morning I'll update this story with a list of reported rain totals up to that point.
Storms and rain will move east of the viewing area before sunrise tomorrow. However, rain and storms are likely, off and on, Sunday through Thursday. It is rare our area has rain chances such as those anticipated throughout our 7-Day Forecast.
It will be chilly today and this evening. Temperatures will be in the 40s early this morning, then 50s through the afternoon. Gradually, readings will drop into the 40s late this evening and remain in the 40s into early Saturday.
Warmer temperatures return Saturday afternoon. But, rather cool weather will be the rule through much of next week. Goes along with rain and cloudy skies.
Significant rain totals are likely through Thursday. As I noted yesterday, between now and the end of the "rain window" (through Thursday) much of the viewing area may receive at least an inch of rain. Some spots may receive more than three inches! The lower amounts are most likely to the west of Lubbock, the greater amounts to the east.
Our latest RainCast will be included in today’s video. I'll work on that once Daybreak Today and our breaks during The Today Show are complete. It should be posted here on our Weather Page before 9 AM.
So, keep an umbrella and jacket handy, and continue to watch for updates.
The Lubbock airport flight status board can be viewed via the "Flight Tracker" link near the top of the Weather Page.
