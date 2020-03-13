UMC to establish temporary clinic for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center will set up a temporary Fever and Respiratory Clinic, adjacent to its emergency room, for any patient who believes they have symptoms of COVID-19.
However, hospital staff notes, there are still no confirmed cases in Lubbock County.
The public is also encouraged to take advantage of UMC’s virtual care service, called the MyTeamCareNow app, instead of going to the clinic.
Testing for any patients who believe they have symptoms is not available for everyone, UMC says. People have to meet certain criteria to be tested, which includes travel history and symptom presence, among other things.
UMC also says more requests for tests are rejected that accepted right now, because of guidelines in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
