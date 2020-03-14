Foggy Morning Turns Mostly Sunny This Afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10AM for Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum counties. Remember to use low beam headlamps on vehicles while driving through foggy conditions and provide plenty of distance between yours and other vehicles. Clouds give way to sunshine by this afternoon making today a Super-Saturday forecast for outdoor activities with relatively calm wind speeds and temperatures reaching into the upper 60's to low 70's.
Later tonight showers will begin to redevelop and potential for areas of fog will also be impacting the region as temperatures by sunrise fall into the mid to upper 40's. Showers increase in coverage as tomorrow morning progresses and the potential for some thunderstorms to develop will bring the possibility of lightning, localized heavy rainfall and gusty wind speeds.
Sunday afternoon temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50′s while overcast sky keeps sunshine from helping to warm up. Monday morning temperatures will be slightly warmer to start as clouds will help to keep from warm air escaping, but foggy conditions may be a factor for your morning commute to work.
Monday afternoon temperatures return to the upper 60′s.
Rain chances continue through Wednesday while afternoon temperatures return to the upper 60's to low 70's.
