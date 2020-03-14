Foggy Morning Turns Mostly Sunny This Afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10AM for Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum counties. Remember to use low beam headlamps on vehicles while driving through foggy conditions and provide plenty of distance between yours and other vehicles. Clouds give way to sunshine by this afternoon making today a Super-Saturday forecast for outdoor activities with relatively calm wind speeds and temperatures reaching into the upper 60's to low 70's.