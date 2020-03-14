Local schools deciding on post-Spring Break schedules in response to Coronavirus concerns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local school officials are announcing procedures in reaction to concerns over Coronavirus by considering plans of adjusting school schedules or allowing students to study remotely.
We will be maintaining a list of actions and announcements by local schools related to COVID-19 here.
As of Friday, March 13, Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper, and Frenship ISD all plan to resume their normal schedules after Spring Break, March 23.
Harmony Public Schools has announced a temporary closure of campuses until after a staff work-day on Monday, March 30, with the anticipation of students returning the following day, Tuesday, March 31.
Snyder ISD has announced a teacher workday for Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17, to determine if teaching students online or by alternative methods will be necessary.
New Deal ISD and Plainview ISD cancelled classes on Friday, March 13, as a precaution to intensify deep cleaning efforts.
The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has suspended all UIL interscholastic competition through March 29.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.