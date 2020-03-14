Rain chance increasing through Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Fair skies are expected this evening, but clouds increase overnight as our next cold front invades the area.
It will turn colder overnight with showers and fog developing.
Lows drop into the 40’s.
It is likely we will stay in the 40’s for daytime highs Sunday with showers and a few thunderstorms possible.
Rain coverage becomes more isolated Monday, but will increase again Tuesday and Wednesday as active weather remain in the forecast the next few days.
