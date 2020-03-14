Rollover at 98th Street and Interstate 27 Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash at 98th Street and Interstate 27.
The crash involved two vehicles. When first responders arrived, one was on top of the overpass and one below.
One person was transported to the hospital, the condition of injuries is unknown at this time.
Police are blocking westbound traffic on 98th Street and diverting interstate traffic from the northbound 98th Street exit.
Please avoid this intersection. We will bring more details as they become available.
