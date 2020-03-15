Covenant Health changing visitor policy in response to Coronavirus concerns

Covenant Health is changing their visitor policy in response to Coronavirus concerns. These new policies will take effect as of March 17.
They released this statement on Sunday:
Provided by Covenant Health
Safety is our priority. We are taking expanded precautions in light of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). To minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 or exposing patients and our caregivers, we have modified our visitation policy. We understand the importance of seeing loved ones while they are receiving care and know the value visitors bring to our patients. This visitor policy allows us to promote safety while conserving supplies needed to treat and control the spread of infectious disease.
• All patients and visitors MAY be subject to a temperature screening.
• During this time, we encourage our patients and their loved ones to communicate through phone and video calls.
• If our patients don’t have video capabilities on their personal devices, please visit with your care team.
Changes to our visitation policy are in effect until further notice.We are monitoring this matter closely and will make adjustments, as necessary.If you have any questions about visitation, please ask a member of your care team. We appreciate your help in providing a safe environment for our patients, visitors and caregivers.
MINISTRY/FACILITY VISITOR POLICIES
As of March 17, 2020
Covenant Medical Center
• Maximum two (2) visitors at a time (these may be interchanged throughout the patient’s stay)
• Visitors will be subject to temperature screening upon arrival
Covenant Children’s
• Pediatric/Obstetric patients are allowed two (2) visitors (these may be interchanged throughout the patient’s stay)
• Visitors will be subject to temperature screening upon arrival
Covenant Specialty Hospital
• Maximum one (1) visitor at a time (these may be interchanged after a 7-day patient stay)
• Visitors will be subject to temperature screening upon arrival
Covenant Medical Group
• Maximum two (2) adult visitors per patient
• Please exercise extreme caution when bringing minors accompanying adults
Grace Medical Center
• Maximum two (2) visitors at a time (these may be interchanged throughout the patient’s stay)
• Visitors will be subject to temperature screening upon arrival
Grace Clinic
• Maximum two (2) adult visitors per patient
• Please exercise extreme caution when bringing minors accompanying adults
Joe Arrington Cancer Treatment & Research Center
• Maximum two (2) visitors at a time (these may be interchanged throughout the patient’s stay)
• Visitors will be subject to temperature screening upon arrival
Covenant Health Plainview
• Maximum two (2) visitors at a time (these may be interchanged throughout the patient’s stay)
• Visitors will be subject to temperature screening upon arrival
Covenant Health Levelland
• Maximum two (2) visitors at a time (these may be interchanged throughout the patient’s stay)
• Visitors may be subject to temperature screening upon arrival
