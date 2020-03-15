Covenant Health changing visitor policy in response to Coronavirus concerns

Safety is our priority. We are taking expanded precautions in light of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). To minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 or exposing patients and our caregivers, we have modified our visitation policy. We understand the importance of seeing loved ones while they are receiving care and know the value visitors bring to our patients. This visitor policy allows us to promote safety while conserving supplies needed to treat and control the spread of infectious disease.