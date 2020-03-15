Rainy forecast with cooler temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Morning showers and storms will move across the South Plains Sunday and may produce small hail, but everything should stay below severe limits.
As those storms move out, we’ll see light showers behind them, but also some fog that can be dense at times.
With the showers, for, and general cloudiness, there won’t be a lot of warming today, as temperatures will be fairly close to 50 across nearly all the South Plains today. We could see some more morning storms for Monday, but they don’t look to be widespread and should remain sub-severe. This is setting up a week with several days of rain chances.
